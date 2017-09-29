John Grisham’s bestselling 1997 legal thriller novel The Partner is headed to television as a drama series project at Fox from writer Jon Cowan (Suits, Private Practice), Davis Entertainment (The Blacklist) and Sony Pictures TV Studios.

The Partner, which has received a script commitment with penalty from the network, is a David vs. Goliath story about a betrayed lawyer. He was once a well-liked, well-paid young partner in a thriving Mississippi law firm. Then he stole $90 million from his own firm—and ran for his life. For four years, he evaded men who would stop at nothing to find him. Now he is coming home and an extraordinary trial is about to begin. Because Patrick Lanigan, the most reviled white-collar criminal of his time, knows something that no one else in the world knows. He knows the truth.

Cowan is writing the adaptation as part of his overall deal at Sony TV. He is executive producing with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Grisham’s longtime rep David Gernert.

Grisham’s The Partner — his eighth novel — was previously in development as a movie at New Regency.

Sony TV-based Davis Entertainment has three broadcast series on the air, NBC’s The Blacklist and Timeless and CBS’ upcoming S.W.A.T. Cowan is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.