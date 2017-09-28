Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to The Nice Girls, a contemporary female take on the Joel Silver-produced 2016 feature film The Nice Guys, which starred Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe and was co-written and directed by Silver’s frequent collaborator Shane Black. .

The project hails from Silver Pictures through Silver’s first-look deal at Lionsgate and will be co-production between Lionsgate TV, 20th TV and Silver Pictures TV.

The TV series adaptation will be written by Michael Diliberti, who wrote 30 Minutes or Less for Sony/Columbia. Silver and Rodney Ferrell, president of Silver Pictures Television, will serve as executive producers alongside Diliberti and Ken Kao.

Set against the backdrop of 1977 Los Angeles, The Nice Guys revolved around two very different PIs (Gosling, Crowe) who are forced to team up on a case. The movie was very well received by critics and grossed $60 million at the boxoffice. (watch a trailer below)

Silver also produced the Lethal Weapon buddy cop feature film franchise, which has been successfully adapted as a Fox series. Silver is producing Vigilance, an action thriller starring Sandra Bullock, which Lionsgate just picked up for U.S. distribution. He most recently executive produced through his genre label Dark Castle Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, and directed by George Clooney for Paramount Pictures. He is reppped by UTA.

Diliberti, who is next set to direct his script Miami, PI for RatPac and Pulse Films, is repped by Pulse Films, UTA and Morris Yorn.