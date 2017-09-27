The Mist has lifted. Spike confirmed to Deadline that it has canceled its horror series based on a novella by Stephen King from the early 1980s after one season.

The Mist, which marked Spike’s first original scripted series, was leftover from the old regime and programming strategy at the network, which will be rebranded as Paramount Network in January. Asked in March whether The Mist could continue on the Paramount Network, Kevin Kay, president of Spike/Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT, said, “in success, if this season on Spike goes well, we would pick it up for next year, and Season 2 will be on Paramount. We think it’s got a lot of potential.”

Upcoming scripted series on Paramount Network include American Woman, Heathers and Waco.

The Mist told the story of a foreboding mist that arrives in one small Maine town, ushering in a terrifying new reality for its residents and putting their humanity to the test. It focused on the question: What will people do to survive when blinded by fear? The cast included Morgan Spector, Frances Conroy, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Dan Butler, Luke Cosgrove, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Series creator Christian Torpe and Amanda Segel served as executive producers of The Mist. Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein and David Glasser were exec producers for TWC-Dimension Television, with Megan Spanjian, Matthew Signer and Keith Levine as producers.