Hulu has released the trailer for the sixth and final (yes, final) season of The Mindy Project. In it, we see Mindy realizing she “has a lot to be thankful for” despite her rocky relationship with Ben.

“I got a great job, I got a great son… Will & Grace is back and bitchier than ever. I’m doing good!” she says. In the trailer we also see several of Mindy’s exes, including Cliff and Brendan Deslaurier.

The single-camera comedy stars Mindy Kaling as a a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending. Ed Weeks (Jeremy Reed), Ike Barinholtz (Morgan Tookers), Beth Grant (Beverly), Xosha Roquemore (Tamra Webb) and Fortune Feimster (Colette Kimball-Kinney) also star.

Check out the trailer above.