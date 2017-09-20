Films from streaming services that premiered at Cannes and are headed to the New York Film Festival are having their day. After the trailer for Amazon/Roadshow’s Wonderstruck landed this morning, Netflix has released its full trailer for The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), the pic from writer-director Noah Baumbach that stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman.

The film revolves around three adult siblings (Sandler, Stiller and Elizabeth Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed artist father (Hoffman) has cast over their lives. Emma Thompson, Grace Van Patten, Adam Driver, Candice Bergen, Judd Hirsch and Rebecca Miller also star. It got a warm reception in its Cannes premiere.

Scott Rudin, Baumbach, Lila Yacoub and Eli Bush are producers, and the pic launches October 13 on Netflix and in some theaters.

Check out the trailer above.