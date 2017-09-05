Bleecker Street has served up the first official trailer to the upcoming Charles Dickens biopic The Man Who Invented Christmas, with Legion star Dan Stevens as a young Dickens as well as co-stars Christopher Plummer as the cold-spirited Ebenezer Scrooge, and Jonathan Pryce as Dickens’ father. Bharat Nalluri (Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day) directed the pic, from a screenplay by Susan Coyne (Mozart in the Jungle), based on Les Standiford’s book that recounts how the famous author created his iconic A Christmas Carol. Bleecker is releasing the film in theaters November 22.

The film chronicles the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. It shows how Dickens mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.

Check out the trailer above.