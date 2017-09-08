Syfy has opted not to proceed with its artificial intelligence drama pilot The Machine.

The decision took awhile — the pilot was cast back in February. I hear that is because there was an effort by Syfy brass to rework the pilot. I hear the recut pilot was better received but in the end came short of a series pickup.

Based on the 2013 cult film, The Machine is set in a world that is being transformed by the emergence of artificial intelligence. The project explores the epic conflict between man and technology through the lives and motivations of six interwoven characters – each of whom holds the key to humanity’s victory or its destruction.

The pilot, from Universal Cable Productions, starred Bridger Zadina, Olly Rix, Annet Mahendru and Indira Varma, with Katee Sackhoff, Lance Henriksen and Jaeden Bettencourt voicing the supercomputers. It was written, directed and executive produced by Caradog James and exec produced by John Giwa-Amu and Andrew Miller.

Of Syfy’s other recent pilots, two, Happy! and Krypton, went to series.