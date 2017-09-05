EXCLUSIVE: Gothic horror film The Lodgers has issued a trailer in advance of its September 8th debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film stars Charlotte Vega (The Bookshop, [REC] 3: Genesis), Bill Milner (X-Men, First Class), David Bradley (TV’s The Strain, Harry Potter Franchise), Eugene Simon (Game of Thrones). The film is directed by Brian O’Malley (Let Us Prey) and written by David Turpin, his debut screenplay.

The Lodgers is a gothic ghost story about orphaned twins Edward (Milner) and Rachel (Vega), who live in a crumbling manor in 1920’s rural Ireland. But they are not alone – they share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors.

The film is produced by the Irish Film Board, Epic Pictures and Tailored Films, with Epic Pictures handling international sales.