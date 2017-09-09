Amazon’s adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished novel The Last Tycoon has been canceled, Deadline has confirmed. The announcement of its cancellation comes shortly after the streaming giant axed Z: The Beginning Of Everything, another Fitzgerald-centric project starring Christina Ricci.

Written and directed by Billy Ray, the period drama starred Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, Rosemarie DeWitt and Lily Collins and was inspired by the life of film mogul Irving Thalberg, on whom the book’s protagonist Monroe Stahr was based. The series followed Stahr (Bomer), Hollywood’s first wunderkind studio executive in the 1930s as he climbs to the height of power pitting him against his mentor and current head of the studio, the brawny, imposing, charming and vain Pat Brady (Grammer), a character based on Louis B. Mayer. Having come from the streets, Brady has no intention of returning to his misfortune, and is determined to make sure his studio is successful, no matter what personal morals he compromises. Dewitt plays Pat Brady’s wife, Rose Brady, who may be involved with Stahr. The series just recently premiered on Amazon on July 28.

Ray served as EP executive producer alongside Chris Keyser, who both served as showrunners, as well as Josh Maurer, David Stern and Alix Witlin. Pulitzer-winning author and F.Scott Fitzgerald scholar A. Scott Berg served as consulting producer on the pilot. This marked TriStar TV’s second series at Amazon; the first being Good Girls Revolt, which was also canceled after one season.