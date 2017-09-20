Actors Troy Doherty and Leo Oliva are set to recur in the upcoming fifth season of TNT’s drama series, The Last Ship, which will premiere sometime next year. Co-created by Hank Steinberg and Steve Kane, the post-apocalyptic naval drama stars Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan.

The series details the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population. Now, CNO Captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and his crew must confront the reality of their new existence in a world where they may be among the few remaining survivors. Doherty will play Clayton, a cadet at the U.S. Navel Academy who becomes Chandler’s protege. Oliva is Pena, the scariest of Octavio’s special operators.

Kane and Steinberg also serve as exec producers along with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, and Paul Holahan.

Doherty, whose credits include Ryan Frost’s recently released post-9/11 indie film September Morning and the Fullscreen series Filthy Preppy Teen$, is repped by Innovative and Zero Gravity Management. Oliva, repped by Stewart Talent, recently booked guest spots on Amazon’s I Love Dick, CBS’ Scorpion and NCIS: Los Angeles.