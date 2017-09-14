Liannet Borrego (The Haves & The Have Nots) has booked a recurring role on TNT’s The Last Ship, the post-apocalyptic naval drama starring Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan.

The series chronicles the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population. Now, CNO Captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and his crew must confront the reality of their new existence in a world where they may be among the few remaining survivors. Borrego will play Amara Ollanta, a Gran Colombian special operator bad-ass on Octavio’s team.

Borrego recently wrapped a role in Mel Gibson starrer Dragged Across Concrete. Her previous credits include Tyler Perry’s The Haves & The Have Nots and Telemundo’s Pasión Prohibida. She’s repped by Aqua Talent Agency and McGowan/Rodriguez Management.