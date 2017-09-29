TNT’s action drama The Last Ship is currently airing its fourth season and already has Season 5 in the can. But I hear a sixth season is unlikely.

There were a flurry of rumors about The Last Ship coming to an end last week when cast member Travis Van Winkle posted (and subsequently deleted) an Instagram note about wrapping production on Season 5, which he referred to “series wrap,” reminiscing on the show’s five-year run. While the network issued a statement to dispel the rumors, I hear those involved in the series do not expect it to go beyond five seasons.

The Last Ship star Eric Dane was recently approached to star in a new TV series and, while he ended up passing on the project, I hear he had been made available and is free and clear to take other jobs. Additionally, I hear Season 5 is not ending in a cliffhanger, which could’ve been used to write off Dane’s character and would’ve made it harder to end the series.

The Last Ship, a leftover from TNT’s previous regime, has been a solid performer but not as potent as earlier on in its run. It’s the network’s third most watched series behind Major Crimes and The Librarians though it is older skewing and its current fourth season is down double-digits from last year.

Here is TNT’s statement: