Universal will release Amblin’s The House With a Clock in its Walls on Sept. 21 next year.

Pic, based on the John Bellairs children’s book, stars Jack Black and two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett in a magical adventure that follows 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Eli Roth directs from a script written by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke. Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic also star. Pic is produced by Mythology Entertainment’s Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt, as well as Kripke. EPs are William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg and Laeta Kalogridis.

The House With a Clock on Its Walls will rub up against another haunted kids movie, Sony’s Goosebumps 2, on its new date as well as Lionsgate’s Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Robin Hood.