Netflix’s upcoming The Haunting Of Hill House has added a pair of young actresses as Mckenna Grace and Violet McGraw have been cast in the series adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel from Amblin TV and Paramount TV. The re-imagining draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family.

Previously announced cast includes Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Michael Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas.

Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil) is at the helm of the 10-episode straight-to-series drama. He’ll also serve as executive producer alongside his producing partner Trevor Macy as well as Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Grace starred alongside Chris Evans in the Fox Searchlight film Gifted was just at TIFF for the I,Tonya biopic, in which she plays a young Tonya Harding. She’s repped by Paradigm and Management 360.

McGraw, who appears in Steven Spielberg forthcoming film Ready Player One, is repped by Paradigm and Wild Briar Talent.