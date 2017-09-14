EXCLUSIVE: Annabelle: Creation actress Lulu Wilson and newcomer Victoria Pedretti have joined the upcoming Netflix series adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel, The Haunting Of Hill House, from Amblin TV and Paramount TV.

Genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who directed Wilson in 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil, is at the helm of the 10-episode straight-to-series drama, which draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family.

Previously announced cast members are Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Michael Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas.

Flanagan will serve as executive producing alongside his producing partner Trevor Macy, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Wilson, who is set to appear in HBO’s Amy Adams-starring drama Sharp Objects, is repped by Paradigm and Marilyn Zitner Management, while Pedretti is with Gersh and Management 360.