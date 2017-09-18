Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale finished off its big night by winning the Outstanding Drama Series trophy at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, marking the first-ever win in the Emmys’ marquee category by a streaming service.

The rookie series was a bit of an underdog entering the night — Hulu was the latest of the streaming services to jump in on the original series game among rivals Amazon and Netflix. But it snagged early wins for Outstanding Writing in a Drama (Bruce Miller), Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd), and Directing (Reed Morano) started to make clear there was a drumbeat bulding.

When star Elisabeth Moss won for Best Actress — her first Emmy in nine tries — it was clear that it had a real shot to take the night’s biggest prize. That was saying something as it beat out a strong list that included fellow streaming nominees House of Cards, The Crown and Stranger Things from Netflix; HBO’s rookie Westworld, which led all noms this year with 22; AMC’s Better Call Saul; and NBC’s This Is Us.

Westworld and Stranger Things, the latter of which had 18 nominations going in, were both shut out tonight,and This Is Us was looking to become the first broadcast series since Fox’s 24 in 2006.

But Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, kept winning at a steady pace. In the end, it tied with HBO’s Big Little Lies for the most wins on the night with five.

When presenter Oprah Winfrey announced it as the winner, Miller returned to the stage with the cast as well as Atwood, whom he thanked as she “created this world for us all.” It’s a world that has gained resonance with the current political climate — as noted several times during the CBS ceremony with all the references to President Donald Trump, including from his former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer whose cameo highlighted the opening number.

The drama series based on Atwood’s 1985 novel tells the story of life in a totalitarian America facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate. The community of Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. Moss stars as Offred separated from her family and relegated to a Handmaid in the Commander’s household where she’s forced into sexual servitude as a desperate attempt to repopulate the devastated world.

The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Said Miller to cap off his speech:” It’s been lovely, go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for.”

Watch the entire acceptance speech above.