Netflix has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse, a scripted comedy written, produced by and starring two military veterans, Shawn Vance, a former United States Special forces Green Beret, and Daril Fanin, a former combat army medic,

The duo brought the idea for a real-life “survival guide” series to Matt Damon who, along with Jennifer Todd, came on board to executive produce through their Pearl Street Films. They in turn brought the project to Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg and Brandon Carroll of Film 45, who also executive are producing.

The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse is a scripted action comedy, described as a mix of a survival show full of usable survival skills and how-to’s as well as smart low-brow humor. It is an anthology series, with each episode chronicling its own contained apocalypse as survived by the show’s hero, Shawn (Vance).

The unconventional comedy received a green light from Netflix, and I hear it recently wrapped production on its eight-episode order in Vancouver, Canada.

Vance and Fanin are repped by WME, attorney Derek Kroeger and Zero Gravity Management. Damon and Berg also are with WME.