If you were wondering, it’s coming back. The Great American Baking Show will return for a third season on ABC in December with New York Times best-selling cookbook author and TV personality Ayesha Curry and former NFL star and media personality Anthony “Spice” Adams as hosts. A specific return date has not yet been announced.

Based on the UK hit The Great British Bake Off, The Great American Baking Show showcases some of the nation’s best bakers as they compete in a series of themed challenges and eliminations all hoping to be crowned America’s Best Amateur Baker.

The Great American Baking Show hails from Love Productions and is created by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Kevin Bartel, Simon Evans and Faye Stapleton.