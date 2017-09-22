Ahead of Monday’s premiere, Tamlyn Tomita (Berlin Station) has been promoted to series regular opposite Freddie Highmore in ABC’s new medical drama The Good Doctor.

Tomita plays Allegra Aoki, the chairman and Vice President of the foundation that controls St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The Good Doctor centers on Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Tomita, known for her series regular role as Sandra Abe on Epix’s Berlin Station, also recurred on MTV’s Teen Wolf, and guest-starred on Shondaland’s How to Get Away with Murder. She’s repped by Sovereign Talent Group.

The Good Doctor premieres Monday, September 25 at 10 PM on ABC.