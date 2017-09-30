Following an impressive Live+same day debut, ABC’s new medical drama The Good Doctor, from House creator David Shore and executive producer Daniel Dae Kim, was even more impressive in its Live+3 delivery.

Related
'SEAL Team' 'The Brave' & 'Valor' Review: Only One Of These Military Series Deserves A Salute

After three days of playback, The Good Doctor‘s L+SD viewership increased by +5.5 million viewers (from 11.4 million to 16.9 million, +48%). That was the second largest absolute gain for a broadcast series premiere ever, behind only ABC’s How To Get Away with Murder (+5.9 million on 9/25/14). It was above the L3 lifts of such recent standouts as the debuts of ABC’s Designated Survivor (+5.3 million) and NBC’s This Is Us (+3.5 million) last fall Fox’s and Empire two years ago (+3.2 million).

In adults 18-49, The Good Doctor jumped by +1.5 rating (from 2.2 in L+SD to 3.7 in L+3, +68%), tying the absolute lifts of Designated Survivor and Empire as second largest behind HTGAWM (+1.9)

With comps like this, The Good Doctor, produced by Sony TV and ABC Studios, is looking very good to follow CBS’ Young Sheldon with an early Season 2 renewal.

The Good Doctor posted the top absolute total viewers and 18-49 lifts among any series — new or returning — on Premiere Monday.

Courtesy of CBS

It was followed by the debuts of CBS’ breakout Young Sheldon (+4.3 million and +1.4 rating points) and juggernaut The Big Bang Theory (+4.4 million and +1.4 rating points). Both BBT and Young Sheldon crossed the 20+ million viewer mark, an impressive feat in today’s fragmented TV universe.

NBC’s new drama The Brave was solid, with lifts over +40%.

The largest percentage L+3 gains belonged to the season premiere of CBS’ Scorpion, which rebounded somewhat after hitting a L+SD demo series low on Monday. The action drama went from a 1.0 to 1.7 (+70%) in 18-49 and from 5.8 million to 8.9 million (+54%) in total viewers, both the highest marks for the night.

Here are the L+3 gains for all Monday series on ABC, CBS and NBC (Fox aired the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance, the CW is still in repeats):

network…………………….adults 18-49 rating…………….total viewers (in millions)

ABC………………………….L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift……L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Dancing w/the Stars      1.4         1.7     +0.3      +21%     8.7     10.1      +1.4    +16%

The Good Doctor             2.2       3.7     +1.5       +40%     11.4    16.9     +5.5     +48%

CBS…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Big Bang Theory             4.1        5.5     +1.4     +34%     17.7      22.0   +4.5   +25%

Young Sheldon                3.8       5.2      +1.4     +37%     17.2      21.5   +4.3    +25%

Kevin Can Wait               2.3       2.9       +0.6    +26%    10.3      12.0    +2.2   +17%

Me, Myself & I                 1.6       2.0       +0.4    +25%     7.5        8.8      +1.4   +18%

Scorpion                           1.0        1.7       +0.7     +70%     5.8       8.9      +3.1    +54%

NBC………………………….L+SD…L3…….Lift…..%Lift…..L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

The Voice                          2.6       3.3      +0.7     +27%     10.6     12.7    +2.2   +20%

The Brave                          1.3       1.9       +0.6    +46%      6.0       8.5     +2.6   +43%

 

 

 