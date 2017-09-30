Following an impressive Live+same day debut, ABC’s new medical drama The Good Doctor, from House creator David Shore and executive producer Daniel Dae Kim, was even more impressive in its Live+3 delivery.

After three days of playback, The Good Doctor‘s L+SD viewership increased by +5.5 million viewers (from 11.4 million to 16.9 million, +48%). That was the second largest absolute gain for a broadcast series premiere ever, behind only ABC’s How To Get Away with Murder (+5.9 million on 9/25/14). It was above the L3 lifts of such recent standouts as the debuts of ABC’s Designated Survivor (+5.3 million) and NBC’s This Is Us (+3.5 million) last fall Fox’s and Empire two years ago (+3.2 million).

In adults 18-49, The Good Doctor jumped by +1.5 rating (from 2.2 in L+SD to 3.7 in L+3, +68%), tying the absolute lifts of Designated Survivor and Empire as second largest behind HTGAWM (+1.9)

With comps like this, The Good Doctor, produced by Sony TV and ABC Studios, is looking very good to follow CBS’ Young Sheldon with an early Season 2 renewal.

The Good Doctor posted the top absolute total viewers and 18-49 lifts among any series — new or returning — on Premiere Monday.

Courtesy of CBS

It was followed by the debuts of CBS’ breakout Young Sheldon (+4.3 million and +1.4 rating points) and juggernaut The Big Bang Theory (+4.4 million and +1.4 rating points). Both BBT and Young Sheldon crossed the 20+ million viewer mark, an impressive feat in today’s fragmented TV universe.

NBC’s new drama The Brave was solid, with lifts over +40%.

The largest percentage L+3 gains belonged to the season premiere of CBS’ Scorpion, which rebounded somewhat after hitting a L+SD demo series low on Monday. The action drama went from a 1.0 to 1.7 (+70%) in 18-49 and from 5.8 million to 8.9 million (+54%) in total viewers, both the highest marks for the night.

Here are the L+3 gains for all Monday series on ABC, CBS and NBC (Fox aired the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance, the CW is still in repeats):

network…………………….adults 18-49 rating…………….total viewers (in millions)

ABC………………………….L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift……L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Dancing w/the Stars 1.4 1.7 +0.3 +21% 8.7 10.1 +1.4 +16%

The Good Doctor 2.2 3.7 +1.5 +40% 11.4 16.9 +5.5 +48%

CBS…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Big Bang Theory 4.1 5.5 +1.4 +34% 17.7 22.0 +4.5 +25%

Young Sheldon 3.8 5.2 +1.4 +37% 17.2 21.5 +4.3 +25%

Kevin Can Wait 2.3 2.9 +0.6 +26% 10.3 12.0 +2.2 +17%

Me, Myself & I 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% 7.5 8.8 +1.4 +18%

Scorpion 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% 5.8 8.9 +3.1 +54%

NBC………………………….L+SD…L3…….Lift…..%Lift…..L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

The Voice 2.6 3.3 +0.7 +27% 10.6 12.7 +2.2 +20%

The Brave 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% 6.0 8.5 +2.6 +43%