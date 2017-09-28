Starz has released the trailer for Season 2 of The Girlfriend Experience, the limited series from Steven Soderbergh that premieres November 5. It comes after the latest installment of the steamy drama series was shown off at the Toronto Film Festival.

Soderbergh has shaken up the format for the second season of the series based on his 2009 film. It follows two parallel stories — each written, directed and executive produced by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz. Kerrigan’s storyline is set against the backdrop of the corrupting influence of dark money in the upcoming 2018 U.S. midterm elections, where everything and everyone has a price. Anna Friel stars. Seimetz’s storyline follows Bria Jones (Carmen Ejogo), a former high-end escort who enters the Witness Protection Program in order to escape her abusive relationship.

Executive producers are Soderbergh, Kerrigan, Seimetz, Philip Fleishman, Jeff Cuban, Andrew Fierberg and Adele Romanski. Starz SVP Original Programming Ken Segna is the exec.

Check out the trailer above.