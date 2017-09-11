Garret Dillahunt is set for a key recurring role in Fox’s Marvel drama series The Gifted.

The series from writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Dillahunt will play Roderick Campbell, a mutant researcher contracted by the Sentinel Services. Professorial, intense and intimidating, Dr. Campbell has a morally dubious mission yet to be revealed. Series also stars Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.

Former Raising Hope star Dillahunt can currently be seen in TBS’ The Guest Book and in the upcoming season of Amazon’s Hand Of God, as well as the upcoming sixth and final season of The Mindy Project in the recurring role of Jody Kimball-Kinney. On the film side, Dillahunt recently completed shooting a lead role opposite Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s Widows.

The Gifted premieres Monday, October 2 at 9/8c on Fox.