The latest trailer for the Martin Campbell-helmed actioner The Foreigner starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan was just released. The film, which is being distributed by STX is being released on Oct. 13 stateside and in China on Sept. 30 where it should bring in huge grosses as he is so beloved in the Middle Kingdom.

The action thriller, adapted by David Marconi from the novel The Chinaman by Stephen Leather, follows a London businessman (Chan) whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

The film is produced by Chan, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall, and Cathy Schulman.