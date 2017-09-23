EXCLUSIVE: A week before Season 2 of The Exorcist debuts, the Fox horror drama today pulled back the curtain to unveil a new peek at some of upcoming backwoods action.

Premiering on September 29, the new cycle of Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels led series based on William Peter Blatty’s infamous bestseller moves from urban Chicago to the island and forests of the Pacific Northwest. However, as the new key art and photos from the season opener show, it looks like none of the spookiness and shock value that characterized the Geena Davis co-starring first season has drained away.

“We’re going to see a foster home, a group for troubled kids” Exorcist executive producer Jeremy Slater revealed at Comic-Con this summer as Star Trek alum John Cho and Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand (who is featured in the key art to to the right) were publicly introduced as joining the cast. Season 2 finds Herrera and Daniels’ demon-fighting priests going on the road, with the aftermath or Season 1 and new consequences at play. “John’s character is the patriarch, and Brianna is one of the kids in his care,” the creator of the small screen Exorcist added.

As the snaps with Zibby Allen and Herrera here show, trouble is up-close and personal this season.

Little more than a week after the Season 2 premiere, The Exorcist is taking its show on the road literally with an October 8 appearance at New York Comic-Con. In the meantime, check out this behind the scenes featurette that the series dropped the other day:

