Tonight Sony announced that Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 2 starring Denzel Washington will go a month earlier, moving from Sept. 14 of next year to Aug. 10.

That’s shaping up to be a crowded weekend with Equalizer 2 squaring off against (and possibly eating up) Universal’s Scarface reboot, and then there’s Warner Bros. Jason Statham shark movie Meg directed by Jon Turteltaub. In addition on the Wednesday prior, Aug. 8, Sony has RSVPed the opening date for its live-action Barbie movie starring Anne Hathaway.

The Equalizer franchise is based off the CBS series about a retired agent who’s a hired gun for those who require justice outside the police force. The 2014 film grossed $192.3M worldwide, 53% coming from domestic.

In addition, Sony Affirm Films’ Paul, Apostle of Christ will debut on the Wednesday prior to Easter next year, March 28. Pic follows the life of Christ’s chief apostle, who formerly was a persecutor of Christians, and left that profession for a higher cause. Andrew Hyatt directs, Jim Caviezel stars and James Faulkner plays the title role of Paul.

Exhibitor Relations had the news about Sony’s release date maneuvers.