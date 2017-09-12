James Franco’s The Disaster Artist premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto Film Festival last night, and as the sun comes up so does the first full trailer. Based on the making of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult film, The Room, it stars Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron and Bryan Cranston.

A comic tale about the making of “the Citizen Kane of bad movies,” it was originally shown in a work-in-progress screening back at SXSW. A24 then boarded to release the pic with New Line. They’ve set a December 8 domestic release after an exclusive engagement December 1.

The Disaster Artist was written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber and is based on the book from Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell. The film was produced by Franco, Vince Jolivette, Rogen, James Weaver and Evan Goldberg.

Check out the new poster below: