Comedian Dulce Sloan is set to join “The Best F#@king News Team” at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Tapped by executive producer, writer, and host Noah, Sloan is the latest correspondent to join the roster and will make her big debut on this week with an in-studio desk piece.

An up and coming voice in the comedy scene, Sloan was honored as the 2016 NBC Stand Up Showcase Winner and has appeared on The Steve Harvey Show as a “Comedian to Watch” and was a contestant on @midnight with Chris Hardwick before its run ended on Comedy Central. She has also been seen on TBS’ Conan, truTV’s Comedy Knockout, and served as a correspondent on E! News Daily.

Sloan will also star as a series-regular role opposite Eva Longoria in Type-A, Fox’s single-camera workplace comedy pilot from the Life in Pieces duo of executive producer Jason Winer and writer-producer Lesley Wake-Webster. Written by Wake-Webster and loosely based on the book Assholes: A Theory by Aaron James, Type-A — in the vein of Up in the Air — is an office comedy about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news.

She is repped by APA, Levity Entertainment Group, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.