The CW is developing two more drama projects from its most prolific producer Greg Berlanti, and his Berlanti Prods.

They are an untitled high school football drama inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by LA Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers, and Hold Fast, a reincarnation love epic set in the Reconstruction-era South and present-day Charleston. Both hail from Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti Prods is based with the company’s Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive producing.

Written by April Blair (Reign, The Shannara Chronicles), the untitled Spencer Paysinger project centers on a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Robbie Rogers produces and Dane Morck serves as consultant.

Written and executive produced by Dana Stevens (Reckless), Hold Fast is an epic love story told in two timelines, about an injured Union soldier in the Reconstruction-era South who awakens reincarnated in present-day Charleston. With rapidly diminishing knowledge of his past life, our hero must navigate present-day relationships — including a fiancée he doesn’t remember — while uncovering what happened to his past love and searching for her.

Berlanti, producer of DC dramas Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends Of Tomorrow and Black Lightning as well as Riverdale at the CW, also has The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, eyed as a Riverdale companion series, in development at the network.