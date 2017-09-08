Deadline’s Cocktails & Conversation panel series at the Toronto Film Festival continues at noon ET Sunday with The Current War, The Weinstein Company’s period film about the race for marketable electricity in the U.S. between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Edison to Michael Shannon’s Westinghouse, with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directing.

The film is playing in Toronto’s Special Presentation section, where it bows this weekend. Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, and Katherine Waterston co-star in the pic, which has set a November 24 theatrical release.

Cumberbatch, Shannon, Waterston, Hoult, Gomez-Rejon and writer Michael Mitnick join Deadline’s AwardLine editor Joe Utichi for the conversation.

Check back in to watch the livestream.