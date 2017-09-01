Sony Pictures has emerged as the landing spot for The Crow Reborn, the long-in-the-works reimagining of James O’Barr’s graphic novel that was turned into a 1994 movie starring Brandon Lee and directed by Alex Proyas.

The Crow Reborn will reboot the franchise and will be more faithful to O’Barr’s novel. Samuel Hadida’s Davis Films, Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow had previously acquired rights to finance, produce and distribute the film, and Kevin Misher will produce via his Misher Films. Sony will distribute worldwide, and Highland Film Group will sell international rights.

The project had been caught up in the Relativity bankruptcy and went through several incarnations, including at one time with Jack Huston aboard in the lead role of Eric Draven, who comes back from the dead to avenge his and and his fiancee’s brutal deaths in a dystopian society.

Original producer Edward R. Pressman, who developed the new take with Relativity, had secured The Hallow director Corin Hardy for the reboot, and Jason Momoa was circling to star. But Momoa is now in Aquaman mode as part of Warner Bros’ DC Universe movies; it’s unclear what the attachments are now but we’re hearing is the plan is to keep the duo together. Hardy’s Instagram post in August suggested as much:

..And it's also a wish of belated Birthday Mayhem to me ol' mucker @prideofgypsies Jason Momoa. Here's to you big man. ❤️🤘🏻🔥👹 A post shared by Corin Hardy (@corinhardy) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Pressman will produce now with Hadida and Misher.

Miramax released the 1994 movie The Crow, which became a cult hit, and in 1996 released a sequel The Crow: City Of Angels, which starred Vincent Perez.