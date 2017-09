Here’s the trailer for The Commuter, the fourth action thriller that Liam Neeson has made with director Jaume Collet-Serra, the filmmaker who was recently set to pair with Dwayne Johnson in The Jungle Cruise. Neeson and the director teamed on Run All Night, Non-Stop and Unknown.

Lionsgate

The Commuter takes Neeson in a Hitchcock North By Northwest direction, in a thriller triggered by a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga), who makes the businessman’s daily commute a nightmare. Lionsgate releases January 12.