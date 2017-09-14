EXCLUSIVE: The Clapper, the Dito Montiel comedy starring Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried that bowed at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring, has been acquired by Momentum Pictures, which plans an early 2018 release. The deal was just finalized at the Toronto Film Festival but does not include streaming; Netflix has secured worldwide SVOD rights.

The plot in the screenplay written by Montiel and based on his book centers on Eddie Krumble (Helms) ,who moves to Los Angeles looking for a fresh start and becomes a professional paid audience member for infomercials and other live-studio tapings. After a lifetime of drawing the short straw, Eddie seems to have finally caught a break as he forms a bond with winsome gas station attendant, Judy (Seyfried). But when Eddie’s many disguises and telegenic enthusiasm catch the eye of a notorious late-night talk show host and his producer (Adam Levine), they turn Eddie’s life into the newest national obsession, threatening his budding romance. Tracy Morgan, Leah Remini and Russell Peters co-star.

The pic was produced in association with Pacific Electric Picture Co., Oriah Entertainment, Living the Dream Films and Skit Bags. Robin Schorr, Montiel, Helms, Mike Falbo, Steve Ponce and Alex Lebovici are producers, and D.G. Guyer, Mickey Gooch Jr. and Ray Bourderau are executive producers.

WME Global and UTA Independent Film Group repped the filmmakers in the deal with Momentum, the specialty label of Entertainment One whose recent pics include the James Franco-helmed In Dubious Battle.