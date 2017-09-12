Masterpiece has released the the first trailer for The Child In Time adaptation of Ian McEwan’s award-winning 1987 novel. Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald star as grieving parents of a missing child.

Stephen Butchard wrote the 90-minute drama about Stephen Lewis, a successful children’s book author whose daughter suddenly goes missing. Set two years after the girl’s disappearance, The Child In Time follows Lewis as he struggles to find purpose in his life without her. His wife Julie (Macdonald) has left him, and his best friends Charles (Campbell Moore) and Thelma (Saskia Reeves) have retired to the countryside, battling demons of their own. The film explores the dark territory of a marriage devastated, the loss of childhood, the fluidity of time, grief, hope and acceptance. Pinewood Television and Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch TV are producing.

A co-production with BBC One, The Child In Time will air on Masterpiece on PBS in 2018.

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think.