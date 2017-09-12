EXCLUSIVE: Steve Richards’ Endurance Media, the finance and production outfit whose current pic Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House just had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, is setting up its next project. It has come on to package and finance The Billion Dollar Heist, an action thriller penned by Chris Frazier and Charlie Frazier based on a concept by Nico Mastorakis. Endurance is out to directors now, and the plan is to get the pic into production in first-quarter 2018.

The plot centers on a family of elite bank thieves who are tasked with the biggest heist in history — stealing $1 billion from the vault of London’s largest bank. Mastorakis will produce, and Endurance’s Richards, Steve Barnett and James Tomlinson are exec producers.

TIFF

Mark Felt, the Peter Landesman film about the FBI special agent who was known as Deep Throat when he helped the Washington Post crack the Watergate case that led to Richard Nixon’s resignation, stars Liam Neeson and Diane Lane. It is set for a September 29 release via Sony Pictures Classics.

Endurance, formed in 2015 by ex-Silver Pictures exec Richards, is also is behind Villa Capri, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman, due out November 22 through Broad Green. It also is reteaming with Mark Felt co-producer MadRiver on King Of The Jungle, the John McAfee pic that has Johnny Depp attached.