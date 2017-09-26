It’s official. Bob Newhart will return to The Big Bang Theory this season to reprise his Emmy-winning role of Arthur Jeffries/Professor Proton. Big Bang showrunner Steve Holland hinted in an interview Monday with Deadline that “a comedy legend” might be returning to show, and that now is confirmed. Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) very own Obi-Wan returns to him in another time of need.

Newhart will appear in the November 2 episode of The Big Bang Theory. The episode has not yet filmed and there are no further details yet. Wil Wheaton also will reprise his role in the episode as Sheldon’s on-again/off-again nemesis.

Newhart won his first Emmy for the guest role in 2013.

The Big Bang Theory airs at 8 PM Mondays on CBS before moving to its regular 8 PM Thursdays slot on November 2.