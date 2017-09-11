Glee alum Jacob Artist has booked a recurring role on the upcoming second season of E!’s hit series The Arrangement.

From Universal Cable Productions and Emmy-winning writer/EP Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men), the series stars Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan in a Hollywood love story that brings to life the darker side of fame. Artist will play Wes Blaker, a charming young man with a sharp sense of humor and a dark side.

Best known as Jake Puckerman (aka Melissa Benoist’s love interest) on Fox’s Glee, and for his recurring role on ABC’s Quantico, Artist will next be seen in a starring role in the upcoming Brant Sersen-directed horror film Party Crashers, as well as feature Blood Money alongside John Cusack. He’s repped by Gersh and David Dean Management.