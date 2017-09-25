Shots Fired star Sanaa Lathan is set for a recurring role opposite Dominic West on the upcoming fourth season of Showtime’s The Affair.

Winner of three Golden Globes, including best drama series, The Affair explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages and the crime that brings these individuals back together, as told through multiple perspectives.

Season 4 finds Noah (West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from one another, spinning farther and farther away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good.

Lathan will play Jenelle, the tough-as-nails principal of the charter school where Noah teaches, who intrigues him. She’s got a lot to prove to her school’s oppositional administration and faculty, who seem to fight her at every turn.

Lathan, nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for her lead role in Love and Basketball, has starred in feature films including American Assassin, Alien vs. Predator and Contagion, among others. She also received a Tony nomination for her performance in A Raisin in the Sun, later reprising the Broadway role for television. In addition to her starring role on Shots Fired, Lathan has appeared in series including, Boss, Nip/Tuck, The Cleveland Show and Family Guy. She’s repped by ICM Partners.