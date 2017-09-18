Teyana Taylor, Blair Underwood and recording artists French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and Kyle Harvey (also known by his stage name Kyle) are set to star in the Netflix film The After Party from Def Pictures, WorldStar Hip Hop, Hunting Lane Films and Live Nation Productions. Ian Edelman (How to Make It in America) wrote the screenplay and is directing the coming-of-age comedy, which also co-stars Jordan Rock, Harrison Holzer (Sex Tape) and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf).

The pic revolves around two best friends on their last night together trying to achieve a record deal before one heads to college and the other leaves for military service. In one wild night, a lot will go down before the sun comes up and these two lifelong friends either have succeeded on their quest or must go their separate ways.

Russell Simmons is producing the project with Jake Stein, Jamie Patricof, Heather Parry, Trevor Engelson, Doug Banker and the late Worldstar Hip Hop founder Lee “Q” O’Denat, who was inspired to develop the idea because of his love of such classic coming-of-age films Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and American Graffiti. Filming is underway in New York with Michael Rapino, Katie McNeill and Jonathan Montepare serving as executive produce.

The After Party is the first scripted project for Live Nation Productions