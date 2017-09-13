Terry Moore and filmmaker Angela Robinson are partnering to adapt Moore’s long-running graphic novel Strangers In Paradise for film. The comic follows Katchoo, a beautiful young woman living a quiet life with everything going for her. She’s smart, independent and very much in love with her best friend, Francine. Then Katchoo meets David, a gentle but persistent young man determined to win Katchoo’s heart. The resulting love triangle is a touching comedy of romantic errors until Katchoo’s former employer comes looking for her and $850,000 in missing mob money. As her idyllic life begins to fall apart, Katchoo discovers no one can be trusted and that the past she thought she left behind now threatens to destroy her and everything she loves, including Francine.

“Angela and I have known each other for years and I greatly admire her creative vision.” said Moore. “From day one our common goal was to bring Strangers In Paradise to the screen. It’s a complex story that took years to write and Angela gets it on every level. I can’t wait to get started.”

Annapurna Pictures

Robinson’s Professor Marston And The Wonder Woman, an origin story of the man who created Wonder Woman and the women who inspired the character, stars Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote and is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. The film, which Robinson wrote and directed, will be released by Annapurna on October 13.

“I’ve been wanting to adapt Strangers In Paradise for over a decade, since the first time I read it and couldn’t put it down. Terry Moore writes real female characters with such breathtaking sensitivity,” said Robinson. “With Strangers In Paradise he pulls off the nearly impossible — a sexy, stylish crime story with tons of heart. I look forward to our collaboration.”

Moore is the Eisner Award-winning creator of the Strangers in Paradise series. His horror series Rachel Rising was nominated for a 2012 Bram Stoker Award in the Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel category by the Horror Writers Association.

Robinson and Moore are both represented by WME.