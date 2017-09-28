EXCLUSIVE: Undone, the book about the true story of popular ministry pastor Sherry Damron, is being brought to the big screen with God’s Not Dead star Cory Oliver set to star. The project is being scripted by Lynne Logan with Justin Ward aboard to direct. Steve Dorff (Pure Country) has been set to create the score for the film. Production will start first quarter 2018.

The story will follow Damron as a girl raised in church, getting married to an abusive man who beat her, to becoming a high-priced call girl that catered to wealthy businessmen and then eventually finding God and becoming a wife and Mother … and now minister who is now seen and heard worldwide with a global following.

Roger Neal (Neal Entertainment) and Brad Wilson (Resurrection of Gavin Stone) of Higher Purpose

Entertainment have secured the rights to produce the feature

“This film will not be a typical faith based film, but more mainstream in nature touching on sex, drugs, love, miracles and redemption to keep it real for moviegoers,” they said in a statement to Deadline.

“We are in talks with several stars to add to the cast,” said Wilson.

Oliver previously played Mina in God’s Not Dead, the $2M budgeted 2014 pic that ended up grossing $64.6M worldwide. “I consider it an honor to portray Sherry’s story,” Oliver said. “It takes courage to walk through the fire and want to share your deepest pain with the world. I can identify with Sherry in many ways in which I will depict her story accurately. I consider her my soul sister. She is an amazing woman with a great story and a heart of gold, I feel grateful to be part of her journey.”