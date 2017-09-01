UPDATE, 1:59 PM: Univision Communications has announced it is committing $500,000 to help victims of the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The media company also is launching Unidos Por Los Nuestros (United for Ours) fundraising initiative across its broadcast and digital media assets to support both immediate-and long-term relief efforts throughout Texas and Louisiana. In addition, UCI and Live Nation will donate a portion of the proceeds for the recently-announced October 8th “Amor a La Música” live concert in Miami to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. UCI local television and radio stations across the country also are holding blood drives, food and clothing drives, phone banks, telethons, and programming efforts in support of those impacted by Harvey.

“As we have witnessed the unimaginable devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, our focus has been on the safety of the community,” said Randy Falco, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The areas in Harvey’s path of destruction include major Spanish-speaking communities and we take very seriously our responsibility to provide real-time information to help keep them safe. We are also leveraging our extensive multi-media platform to inform our audiences nationwide how they can contribute effectively. We are grateful that our many employees in the region are safe and are proud of their efforts to support the well-being of those in need.”

PREVIOUS, THURSDAY PM: Telemundo, in partnership with the Red Cross, has set Friday, September 1 for a day of special programming and fundraising to aid victims of the devastating Texas flooding.

It kicks off with morning show Un Nuevo Dia, (7a-10a ET), where Red Cross spokesperson Roberto Baltodano will join the show’s hosts. It will continue with Suelta La Sopa (3p/2c), Al Rojo Vivo con Maria Celeste (4p/3c), Noticias Telemundo (6:30p/5:30c) and Titulares y Mas (11:35p/10:35c).

The awareness and fundraising initiative will help raise funds through http://www.elpoderenti.com/cruzroja or by calling 1-800-596-6567.

Locally, Telemundo stations will continue live breaking news from the affected areas and are hosting phone banks today in Philadelphia and San Diego and tomorrow in Los Angeles and Southern California to raise funds for relief efforts.

On Wednesday, September 6, Telemundo Puerto Rico will host a phone bank in partnership with the local American Red Cross chapter to raise funds for individuals and communities affected by the flooding, and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía and sister station NBC Bay Area also will host a phone bank to support storm victims.