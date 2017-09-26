MTV’s Teen Wolf clawed its way to a Live+ same day season high rating in its series finale Sunday. The episode, which wrapped the show’s sixth and final season, was the highest-rated telecast in MTV’s target demographic of P18-34 (0.80) since the end of Season 5 in January 2016, according to MTV and Nielsen stats.

Teen Wolf also saw its first season over season increase for Season 6, up 25% (0.45) for P18-34 L+SD, since season 3 in 2014.

Teen Wolf also notched the no. 1 spot as the most social program on Sunday, according to Nielsen Social Content Ratings.

The teen drama also helped MTV log three consecutive quarters of quarter-to-quarter growth in share (F2Q-F4Q) for the first time in 15 years in P18-34 (L+SD).

Sunday’s series finale, also its 100th episode, featured guest appearances by returning favorites including Dylan O’Brien (Stiles), Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale), Colton Hanes (Jackson Whittemore) and Charlie Carver (Ethan). The finale was written by developer, executive producer and showrunner Jeff Davis.

Teen Wolf starred Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, Khylin Rhambo.