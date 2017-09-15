Te Ata, the feature film that stars Q’orianka Kilcher and tells the true story of the renowned Chickasaw storyteller who entertained at the White House, befriended the First Lady, performed for European Royalty and on stages around the world in a career that spanned more than 60 years, just released its first key art and trailer.

Directed by Nathan Frankowski (Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed), the film will begin its rollout on September 29 in Oklahoma, then will open in L.A. and New York on October 13, courtesy of Paladin and the Chicksaw Nation. Te Ata will open in other cities nationwide after that

Audiences who saw Terrence Malick’s The New World years ago will remember Kilcher’s excellent performance as Pocahontas. It earned her the National Board of Review Award for Breakthrough Performance by an Actress. Now she gives a voice to Te Ata, (Mary Thompson Fisher), a woman who traversed cultural barriers to become one of the greatest Native American performers of all time. Born in Indian Territory and raised on the songs and stories of her Chickasaw culture, Te Ata’s journey to find her true calling led her through isolation, discovery, love and a stage career that culminated in performances for a United States president, European royalty and audiences across the world. Yet of all the stories she shared, none are more inspiring than her own.

Te Ata also stars Graham Greene, Gil Birmingham, Mackenzie Astin, Brigid Brannagh and Cindy Pickett.