EXCLUSIVE: Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Taron Egerton has joined A Private War, the Matthew Heineman-directed drama that stars Rosamund Pike as the famed war journalist Marie Colvin. Produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Kamala Films’ Marissa McMahon and Charlize Theron and her Denver & Delilah banner, the drama came in as one of the hot Toronto sales titles. Pike will come to Toronto to launch the Scott Cooper-directed Hostiles on Monday night. BLOOM is here selling international rights to A Private War and CAA is handling domestic.

The thriller is told from the front lines of the most dangerous battlefields in the world, the place Colvin often found herself as she became the most celebrated war correspondent of her era. She was known as a woman as comfortable downing Martinis with the posh elite of high-society as she was staring down warlords and fleeing from gunfire. Driven by an enduring desire to bear witness and give voice to the voiceless, Colvin’s conflict zone coverage included Chechnya, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, where she lost her left eye in 2001. Colvin, who wore a distinctive eye patch after that, died in early 2012 during a rocket attack covering the civil war in Syria for the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

Egerton will play a journo with a military background that follows Colvin into war zone after war zone. The film begins production in November. Arash Amel wrote the script, based on Marie Colvin’s Private War, a Marie Brenner article in the August 2012 Vanity Fair. Heineman directed the Oscar-nominated docu Cartel Land.

Thunder Road’s Erica Lee is executive producing. Egerton is repped by United Agents and CAA.