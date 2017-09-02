A sequel to Creed is apparently in the works, as an Instagram post from the officialslystallone account has hinted.

The hashtags #Creed 2 and #mgm accompanied a shirtless gym picture of film co-star Michael B. Jordan, with “getting stronger” and “2018” noted on the account’s official comments.

The 2015 release of Creed revived the Rocky oeuvre, with Jordan playing Adonis Johnson Creed, the troubled son of Apollo Creed, the flamboyant boxing champion from the original Rocky film. The younger Creed aligns with his father’s old friend and rival, Rocky Balboa, to train in pursuit of his own professional fighting career.

Sylvester Stallone won the Golden Globe for supporting actor in his turn as an aged, retired and ill Rocky Balboa in the film. He was also nominated as Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role for the 2016 Academy Awards, becoming the sixth actor to be twice-nominated for an Oscar for portraying the same character

Creed also scored big at the 47th annual NAACP Image Awards, taking home wins in every category in which it was nominated, including Best Actor (Jordan), Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Supporting Actress (Phylicia Rashad) and Best Writing. Jordan was also named Entertainer of the Year. The film also was honored by numerous smaller awards programs.

Creed grossed $109.8 million in North America and $63.8 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $173.6 million.