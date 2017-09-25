Supergirl will be getting a helping hand from Saturn Girl in season 3. Bollywood actress Amy Jackson is joining the CW’s superhero drama series in the recurring role.

Saturn Girl, aka Imra Ardeen, is a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) battle one of her biggest threats.

The role will mark the U.S. debut for British-born Bollywood actress Jackson, who began her career as a model and has since established herself as one of India’s most prominent leading ladies. She’ll next be seen starring in 2.0, the sequel to India’s Box Office smash, Robot. Jackson is managed by Silver Lining Entertainment and Blacksheep Management in the UK.

Supergirl returns October 9 on the CW. The series, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.