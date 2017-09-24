The National Football League will re-air a one-minute ad showcasing “the power of football to bring people together” on its NBC-TV broadcast this evening. The ad was narrated by actor Forest Whitaker.

Inside these lines, we can bring out the best in each other and live united. pic.twitter.com/nQpUrKFL4T — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2017

The ad, originally produced for this year’s Super Bowl, is a league response to the tumult caused by President Donald Trump’s attacks on its players. Trump has protested kneeling for the national anthem, but later endorsed the less-provocative standing with arms linked approach adopted by several teams.

“We think this is the single-best response to demonstrate what we are about,” said a league spokesman to CNN, which first reported the story.

In the ad, Whitaker narrates: “Inside these lines, we don’t have to come from the same place to help each other reach the same destination. Inside these lines, we may have our differences, but recognize there’s more that unites us.”