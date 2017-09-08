EXCLUSIVE: “This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices.” That’s how Paramount describes Suburbicon, the George Clooney-directed satirical noir starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac. Scripted by Joel and Ethan with Clooney and his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov, the pic drew hearty applause at its press screening in Venice last week and plays Toronto tonight.

Paramount Pictures

Here is an exclusive new trailer for the darkly comic thriller about a family man who’s about to shake things up in his manicured-lawn life. Gardner Lodge (Damon) is in love with his wife’s sister (Moore), which leaves the wife (also Moore) little more than in the way. The lovers plan and stage a home invasion that gets rid of the excess spousal baggage; the scheme is to collect the insurance money and flee to Aruba. Some of it goes as planned, and the plot could work — if it weren’t for that meddling insurance investigator (Oscar Isaac). Noah Jupe and Glenn Fleshler also star.

Not helping matters in supposedly tranquil town of Suburbicon is a violent racist attack on the black family that has just moved in across the street. It’s all enough to send Lodge tearing down the street — on a kid-size bicycle.

Paramount opens the film October 27.