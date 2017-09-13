STX Entertainment says today that it has forged a virtual reality alliance with Google to launch what they call a “pay-per-experience channel” for “high quality, mobile VR.”

STXsurreal, created after STX bought Surreal Inc. about a year ago, will make several live-action, scripted VR series. They’ll be available on the channel, which will be on Google’s Daydream VR platform.

STXsurreal Co-Presidents Andy Vick and Rick Rey say in a statement that they sold to STX last year “because we knew having access to the vast resources of the company and its deep relationships with top filmmakers and stars would accelerate our mission of creating the highest quality VR entertainment for audiences across the globe.”

They say the new channel will be to VR what HBO and Showtime are to traditional video. They plan to be “highly selective with a true programming voice, and we will be actively involved in all productions.”

STXdigital COO Rich Sullivan says that the initiative with Google “enables talent to tell stories leveraging all parts of our ecosystem, whether it be film, television, digital, or VR.”