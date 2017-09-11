While the industry is still reeling from the recent deaths of stuntman John Bernecker on the set of The Walking Dead and stuntwoman Joi Harris on the set of Deadpool 2, there were no mention of the tragic accidents by either of the two stunt coordinators who picked up awards at the Creative Emmys.

However, James Lew of Marvel’s Luke Cage, winner for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie, spoke backstage–without referencing Bernecker or Harris personally–about the importance of safeguarding stunt actors. “I truly believe that the more experienced stunt coordinator,” he said, “you can give a better judgement on what you feel is not going to work story-wise, and also for danger. I like to tell producers, ‘I like to be stupid safe, because we’re only making entertainment, it’s not worth it.'”

In the Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program category, winner Eddie Perez for Shameless said onstage, in accepting the award, “We put our lives at stake every day when we go to work, and I appreciate that everybody supports us.”

Bernecker also was not featured in the In Memoriam montage that was played on both nights of the Creative Emmys. It is unclear whether he would be in the similar segment that airs during the main telecast next weekend. Bernecker is on the In Memoriam list of 2017 deaths posted on TV Academy’s web site.